Mohammed Chris Alli, a retired Nigerian Army general who served as the chief of army staff during the regime of the late Sani Abacha, has died.

Regarded as one of the country’s finest officers, Alli died on Sunday morning at a military hospital in Lagos after a brief illness, aged 78.

Ali, the author of Federal Republic of Nigerian Army, an explosive book which exposed rots and ethnic divisions in the army, served as the chief of army staff from November 1993 to August 1994.

Alli who hailed from Koton Karfe, Kogi State, was the military governor of Plateau state between August 1985 to 1986 and was also the director of military intelligence (DMI).

He was among the army chiefs, like Alison-Madueke, the chief of naval staff at the time, who supported the June 12 presidential election won by the late MKO Abiola.

In May 2004, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him as the interim administrator of Plateau after a declaration of a state of emergency amid an ethno-religious crisis in the state.

He transferred power to the civilian government in November 2004.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Sunday, Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff, condoled with the family members of the late Alli.

The army chief said the late former military officer showed “commitment and zeal” during service.

“He served diligently in various capacities, cutting across staff, instructional and command,” Onyema Nwachukwu, the army’s director of public relations, quoted Lagbaja as saying in the statement.

“The COAS Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on receiving the disheartening news of his demise, has profoundly expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late former COAS, praying for the repose of his soul and the strength and solace for the family in this difficult time.”