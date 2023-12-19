Chimezie Ihekweazu named new BRIPAN president

Mr. Chimezie Ihekweazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has emerged as the new president of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

Mr Richard Akintunde, SAN, BRIPAN outgoing President, made this known on Monday in Lagos via a communique from the BRIPAN 22nd Annual General Meeting.

Akintunde said other members of the Executive Committee were Mr Albert Folorunsho, the Vice President, Mr Ariyibi Abiodun, 1st Deputy Vice President and Mr Okorie Kalu, 2nd Deputy Vice President.

Others, he said, were Mrs Bolanle Alao, Treasurer and Ms Efosa Ewere, General Secretary.

He stated that in Dec. 2021, upon his assumption of office, BRIPAN, himself and other executives of the association focused on taking the association to the next level of relevance in the business rescue and insolvency space in Nigeria and globally.

According to him, in the last two years, his tenure has focused on this core area by organising trainings to certify new members and also for Continuous Professional Development.

Akintunde said the association’s membership increased astronomically from 413 to 1,330.

He noted that the association had met and surpassed expectations regarding membership growth and training.

Akintunde listed other achievements during his tenure to include the revitalisation of the data base of BRIPAN members, creation of a newsletter, resuscitation and redesigning of its website alongside strategic partnerships and collaborations.

“Improving the BRIPAN brand was one of the core goals of my administration and I dare say that in the last two years, we have significantly improved BRIPAN as a brand leader in Business Rescue and Insolvency Practice in Nigeria.

“Our administration pursued various legislative reforms to improve business rescue and insolvency practice in Nigeria and also graduate BRIPAN to a charter status.

“Also, the legislative committee chaired by the incoming president developed a practice direction to fast-track insolvency related litigation and appeals in the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

“We have shared the practice directions with the leadership of the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court and we expect some traction on this in the new year under the new Executive Committee,” he said.

Akintunde charged the new administration to consider a review of the association’s constitution to meet new developments and challenges and address types of membership and focus groups.

“As my tenure comes to a close, I must say that it has been an incredible journey-a roller-coaster ride filled with triumphs, challenges and unforgettable experiences.

“I would first like to thank God Almighty for the opportunity to serve our great association in the capacity of President and express my sincere gratitude to members of the executive committee and everyone who has made it possible.

“As I pass the torch to the incoming President, Ihekweazu, I have complete confidence in his ability to lead this association to even greater heights. I encourage you to extend the support you have given me to him,” he said.

