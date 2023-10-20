Chigemezu: 20-year-old rising star becomes new bride of football scouts

Football scouts across Nigeria have been keeping tabs on an up and coming football sensation who goes by the name Chukeuemeka Chigemezu Christopher

Chigemezu has shown promising signs that with the right support, he has the capacity to go toe to toe with football stars in Europe.

At age 20, he is already dubbed the next Julius Aghahowa based on his physic and striking capability in front of goal. When asked what he feels about the comparison, the young footballer played it down.

‘’I try not to let praises get to me because I’m just a beginner. Yes I am proud of my abilities but I’m nowhere yet,” he said.

Born in Lagos State, his ambition is to one day represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the highest levels. He also wants to represent his country in Europe ‘’where dreams of footballers come true.’’

He started his budding career at Olisa FC, an amateur club which is situated in Ogun State, Nigeria. It was there scouts spotted his talents and as a result, he got transferred to Great Success FC, in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Ever since he moved to his new club in Lagos, the young man who is six feet tall and weighs 75kg has been receiving several offers from Nigerian clubs across the country. They have discovered that his versatility in attack isn’t one that is easy to find. Chigemezu is an all-round forward who can play on both flanks on the field and can also play as a centre forward.

When asked about his best position, he said he feels comfortable playing in any position as long as it has to do with attacking.