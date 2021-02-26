The immediate-past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, is dead.

Abdu-Kafarati retired about 19 months ago and died at 66 on Thursday. He is noted for issuing a court order in September 2017 to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Abdu-Kafarati, who hailed from Bauchi State, died Thursday night, after observing his evening prayer, NAN reported.

NAN quoted a family source announcing the passing of the former judge in a statement.

The statement read, “Innalillahi Wa inna ilaihi Rajiun.

“It is with deep sorry that I announced the passing away of our elder statesman, Hon Justice Abdul Kafarati the immediate-past Chief Justice of High Court of the Federation and former Bauchi State Attorney General which occurred this night (Thursday) after magrib salat at Abuja.”

Mr Abdu-Kafarati was inaugurated as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on September 16, 2017.

He was sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of the court on June 18, 2018.