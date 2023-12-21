Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and CNL yesterday said it remains committed to Nigeria.

The organisation said it is aware of a misleading media report alleging that CNL has snubbed Nigeria in terms of investment prospects in 2024.

According to it, the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of CNL in Nigeria.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn said, “CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades.