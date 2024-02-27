Charles Inojie says ‘The Johnsons’ comedy series has come to an end

Charles Inojie, a Nollywood actor, has announced the end of the popular Nigerian comedy series ‘The Johnsons’,

Inojie who is known for playing Lucky Johnson on the show took to his official Instagram account to announce the end of the show.

The actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film set, taking fans on a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

With an emotional farewell message to fans, he mentioned that “The Johnsons” had been on screens for 13 years.

Inojie expressed his heartfelt gratitude and admiration to everyone who had helped them during the 13-year journey, as well as the show’s devoted viewers.

He wrote, “THANK YOU, AFRICA. After 13 years of absolute magic,13 years of awesomeness,13 years of being Africa’s most-watched show on television,13 years of being every family’s favorite, THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow.

“I thank my co-travelers, the wonderful team of cast and crew, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as THE JOHNSONS made it.

“I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally.

“Indeed, while it is the beginning of greater exploits from every individual member of the team, like every good thing that must have a terminal point, it is the end of the road for THE JOHNSONS.

“THANK YOU”.

