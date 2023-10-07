Chapel Hill Denham to list N200bn infrastructure fund on NGX

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to admit the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), a N200 billion public infrastructure investment fund by Chapel Hill Denham, onto the Exchange.

The Exchange, in commemorating the listing, will host a Facts Behind the Listing and Closing Gong Ceremony on Thursday, October 5, 2023. NIDF is the first and only infrastructure debt fund dedicated to and domiciled in Nigeria. It aims to provide investors regular and stable income by making primarily debt investments in infrastructure projects located in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola emphasized the commitment of the Exchange to infrastructural development and wealth creation in the country. He noted that the listing aligns with NGX’s mission to support financial market instruments that drive sustainable wealth creation and infrastructural advancement in Nigeria. According to Popoola, NGX will further enhance the visibility of NIDF, giving investors access to more investment options.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, said that NIDF has been Nigeria’s best performing fund over the last 5 years and has delivered significant impact and economic returns. He further stated that NIDF has achieved a market capitalization of N92.54 Billion, a freefloat of c.95%, and a remarkable record of zero non-performing loans from inception till date, a testament to an effective portfolio risk management strategy.

Through its listing on NGX, NIDF opens up the chance for investors to benefit from a diversified portfolio of asset backed loans across multiple sub-sectors and geographical spread, and listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) will further improve liquidity.