Chams Plc appoints Dumebi Obodo as Non-Executive Director

Chams Holding Company Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Dumebi Obodo as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from October 1, 2023.

Obodo is the Managing Director of ChamsAccess Limited, a subsidiary of Chams Holding Company, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous identity management and transactional service provider. His extensive years of experience in various roles have given him a strong first-hand perspective of the ChamsAccess business and the market’s influence on customers’ perceptions of the ChamsAccess brand. Under his stewardship, ChamsAccess has remarkably diversified its business, expanded into new markets, and transitioned from a hardware-based business to a technology solutions outfit while delivering on revenue growth and profits.

Through sheer grit and tenacity, Dumebi has worked his way to the top, rising from the position of Executive Assistant to the Head of Sales and Marketing, Printers and Terminals, a strategic business unit of Chams Plc. He progressed through ChamsAccess ranks in ten years, first taking on the role of Head of Sales; then Chief Operating Officer, and finally CEO. Recognizing the value of people-centered leadership, Dumebi inspires his team to be selfstarters, relentless, and to value their individual contributions to the attainment of the overall company goals.

Dumebi gained his bachelor’s degree from Imo State University, Owerri, where he studied Microbiology, graduating with a second-class upper-honors division. He obtained an MBA from the Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University); he is a certified ITIL practitioner and a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria.

Combining his expertise in business strategy and management with his knack for exploring new ideas, Dumebi spends his time involved in providing superior leadership to the ChamsAccess business as it continues on its path to emerging as one of the leading technology solutions companies in Nigeria and Africa at large.