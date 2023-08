Champion Breweries Plc for the first half of 2023 reported a turnover of N5.705 billion, down by 13.23% from N6.576 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 6 months period was N29.073 million, down by 97.3% from N1.076 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company is less than 1 kobo.

At the share price of N3.4, the P/E ratio of Champion Breweries Plc stands at 915.64x with earnings yield of 0.11%.