OBINNA EZUGWU

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended two percent processing fee for deposits above N500,000 for individuals and N3m for corporate bodies.

Dr. Adetona Adedeji, acting director of banking supervision, announced the suspension in a letter to all financial institutions on Monday.

The letter reads, “Please recall the processing charges imposed on cash deposits above N500,000 for Individuals and N3,000,000 for Corporates as contained in the “Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions and Non- Bank Financial Institutions” issued on December 20, 2019, under reference FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/07/042.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria hereby suspends the charging of processing fees of 2% and 3% previously charged on all cash deposits above these thresholds with immediate effect. This suspension shall remain in effect until April 30, 2024.

“Consequently, all financial institutions regulated by the CBN should accept all cash deposits from the public without any charges going forward.”