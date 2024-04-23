CBN sells fresh dollars to BDCs at N1,021/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resumed the sales of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

The move comes as the naira is recording a slight depreciation against the dollar after weeks of gains.

CBN disclosed this in a circular referenced TEM/FEM/PUB/001/013 uploaded to its website on Tuesday and signed by its Director, Trade and Exchange Department Dr Hassan Mahmud.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to BDCs at the rate of N1,021/$1. The BDCs are in turn to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 percent above the purchase price,” the circular posted on its website read.

“ALL eligible BDCs are therefore directed to commence payment of the Naira deposit to the underlisted CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers from today, Monday, April 22, 2024, and submit confirmation of payment, with other necessary documentations, for disbursement of FX at the respective CBN Branches.”

On Monday, the Naira depreciated against the United States Dollar reaching an exchange rate of N1,234 at the official foreign exchange market. This represents a decline of N65 or approximately 5.26 per cent from the previous rate of N1,169.99/$1 recorded on Friday. The fluctuation in exchange rates can have significant implications for trade and economic stability.

In late March, the bank also sold $10,000 to each of the eligible BDC operators in the country at the rate of N1,251/$1.

Like in the most recent sales, it warned BDCs against breaching terms of the dollar sales, vowing to sanction defaulters “including outright suspension from further participation in the sale”.

The fortunes of the naira have fallen sharply since President Bola Tinubu took over in May. Inflation figures have reached new highs and the cost of living hitting the rooftops.

News continues after this Advertisement