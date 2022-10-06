The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted a mobile money operator licence to Xpress Payments, a subsidiary of Xpress Holdings Limited.

According to a statement, the licence allows XpressMTS to instantly commence operations as a mobile money operator in Nigeria, to extend to customers in the segment the unmatched services Xpress Payments has built its hard-won reputation on.

Commenting on the mobile money operator licence, the Chief Executive Officer, XpressMTS Limited, Mr Abdulmuiz Ibraheem, said that the company was excited to receive the licence, having put all structures in place to deliver unrivalled services to customers in the segment.

He said, “All our systems are raring to go. We have in place all that is required to provide an enabling environment to facilitate mobile financial services to the underserved and the unbanked populace, while redefining the payments experience for the banked through ‘peer to peer’ mobile payments solutions, merchant services and retail payments, as well as disbursement services.”

The statement said XpressMTS Limited would be operating both a primary operational site and a functional disaster recovery site. This would ensure the company is able to maintain efficient system uptime and business continuity.

It added that the financial company was building an ecosystem to enable people to digitally send and receive money with ease, while creating simple financial access for everyone everywhere.