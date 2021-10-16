The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, is scheduled to give the keynote address at the fourth anniversary lecture of National Business Extra (NBE) newspaper slated for October 28, 2021 in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Editor of NBE, Mr Kenneth Madueke, the Lecture/Special Award ceremonies will take place at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja by 10am

A seasoned Economist, Dr Biodun Adedipe, will speak on the topic, “Cryptocurrency vs e-Naira: Issues, Prospects and challenges in Nigeria”, at the occasion to be chaired by Mr Johnson Chukwu, Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management Limited.

The programme, scheduled to take place both physically and virtually in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols, will be used by the newspaper to honour some distinguished individuals and corporate entities in recognition of their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy.

As part of the landmark event, the newspaper shall publish special edition of exclusive interviews and/or features stories of the award recipients in all its platforms.

NBE, an authoritative nationwide newspaper that comes out as a weekly hardcopy and daily online platforms, hit the newsstands in 2017.

