The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed over N4 billion as loans to rice farmers in Jigawa State under the Anchor Borrower’s Programme of the federal government.

The Coordinator of the programme in the state, Alhaji Abdu Ahmadu, who disclosed this while speaking at the distribution of the 2021 dry season farming tools to the members of Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria, (RIFAN), Jigawa State chapter said the programme was aimed at assisting small scale farmers in the country.

According to him, in the last two years, the state government had refunded over N700 million to the apex bank, following the supply of sub-standard wheat feeds to farmers under the programme in the state.

He solicited the support of the ministries, departments and agencies, (MDAs) and other stakeholders in the state to cooperate with eth apex bank of loan recovery.

The representative of the RIFAN in the state, Malam Auwal Muhammad said farmers had their gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari, the governors of Jigawa and Kebbi as well as the CBN for their contribution and support in improving farming activities in the country.

He noted that the introduction of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and cluster farming, the association had recorded over one hundred thousand membership in the state.

The governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, challenged the people to embrace farming activities to ensure food security and economic well -being of the country. He added the present administration had introduced a number of initiatives to improve yields and provide farmers with the latest farming techniques.

He warned beneficiaries of the facilities to endeavour to repay their loans to ensure continuity and allow others to take part