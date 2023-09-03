CBN deputy governor, Kingsley Obiora released from DSS custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Kingsley Obiora, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy from custody.

Obiora was reportedly arrested by the DSS on Wednesday as part of clampdown on senior officials of the apex bank which began with the suspended Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The others are Sa’adatu Ramalan Yero and the recently sacked NIRSAL CEO, Abbas Masanawa.

It was gathered that the Special Investigations Panel set up by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the tenure of Emefiele might be instrumental to the invitation Obiora received from the DSS.