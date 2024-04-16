Connect with us

Casualties taken to hospital as cement truck, commercial bus collide on Lagos bridge
Published

4 hours ago

on

Casualties taken to hospital as cement truck, commercial bus collide on Lagos bridge

 

A truck loaded with cement today, Tuesday, lost control and collided with a commercial bus on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The Lagos Traffic Management Authority disclosed this in videos shared on its X handle on Tuesday.

The truck was said to have lost control and veered into the other lane of the road, where it collided with the bus.

“A truck loaded with cement had brake failure and collided with an LT bus on Eko bridge by NEPA inward Apogbon,” the caption read.

“Casualties have been taken to the hospital.

“Effort for evacuation is ongoing, and officers are duly on ground managing the situation.”

