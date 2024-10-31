Connect with us

Cash Transfer: 25m Nigerians have so far received ₦25,000 - Finance Minister
Osun Budget 2025: Adeleke tasks MDAs on performance

Solid minerals sector brought N1.37trn revenue in seven years - NEITI

MTN Nigeria posts N4.1bn profit in Q3, as FX issues cause N514.9bn loss in nine months

Abia begins implementation of  white paper on ABSUU, appoints new VC, management

Why CBN should stop ad-hoc FX auctions – World Bank

Seplat Energy records N1.071trn revenue in 9 months, declares $9.6 dividend

NPA suspends container release at Apapa port over severe congestion

NNPC increases petrol price again; third time in 60 days

We won't call off strike until our salary arrears are cleared, SSANU insists

Cash Transfer: 25m Nigerians have so far received ₦25,000 – Finance Minister

Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on Thursday said 25 million Nigerians have so far received the ₦25,000 conditional cash transfer.

Edun, who announced this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, enumerated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

He said five million households have benefited from the direct transfer.

He also disclosed that in the last five days, no fewer than 11,000 beneficiaries have received ₦3.5 billion from the consumer credit scheme.

He further said over ₦90 billion has so far been disbursed to half a million Nigerian students under the student loan scheme.

Meanwhile, the government revealed that no fewer than 321 Nigerians have lost their lives to the recent flood that ravaged most states of the country.

This was disclosed during the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The deaths were recorded across 34 states of the federation.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, said over 1.2 million people were displaced by the flood from their homes with over one million houses affected.

Soludo also noted that farmlands were washed away in the disasters.

He stated that the NEC also expressed sadness over the incident and urged that steps be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of those affected.

