The federal government of Nigeria says it has commenced probe into the cancellation of Air Peace passengers’ visas after their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Kano.

Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, made the announcement in a statement posted on the ministry’s X account on Wednesday.

Recall that the flight, which took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, via the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, on Sunday night, was said to have arrived in Jeddah on Monday.

Upon their arrival, the Middle Eastern nation asked the airline to return all 264 passengers to Nigeria, announced that all their visas were cancelled, but later allowed 87 passengers to remain.

The move came amid a business meeting involving the governments of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the issue, the ministry of foreign affairs noted that while it is the prerogative of a sovereign nation to determine who is permitted entry into its territory, “Nigeria and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are traditional and strategic partners, who are willing to guard against a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident”.

“In this regard, investigation is ongoing in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. The affected passengers are therefore, implored to keep calm, while the matter is being resolved,” the statement added.