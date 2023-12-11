CAF awards: Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie emerge Africa's best 

The Nigerian trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie on Monday, emerged Africa’s best at the CAF Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco.

While Osimhen was named the 2023 CAF Player of the Year following his heroics for his country and club, Oshoala won the female footballer of the year after helping Barcelona to Champions League trophy, while Nnadozie was named goalkeeper of the year following his impressive showing for Super Falcons at the World Cup.

Osimhen, the man of the moment, saw off challenges from Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi and Egypt striker Mohammed Salah to land African football’s biggest individual prize.

Napoli hot-shot won the coveted prize after firing his club to a first Serie A title in over three decades.

The honour capped a remarkable year for the powerful front man who also fired Nigeria to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with 10 goals to finish as the top scorer of the qualifiers.

The Italy-based striker plundered 27 goals across all fronts as the Napoli entertainers lit up Italian football.

In doing so, the 24-year-old became the first Napoli player to finish top scorer in Italian football since Diego Maradona in 1987/88.

Osimhen is now the first Nigerian winner of the men’s award since Kanu Nwankwo in 1999 after another prolific campaign.

His goals propelled Napoli to their first Serie A crown since the days of Maradona – a triumph few predicted last summer.

And with a historic title under his belt, Osimhen’s victory was just reward after a season that demonstrated his development into one of Europe’s most fearsome No.9s.