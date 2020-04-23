Adebayo Obajemu

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Tuesday released its financial statement for the three months ended, 31 March, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2020, the firm recorded a turnover of N8.55 billion, down by 7.87% when compared to the turnover of N9.28 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit before tax rose to N912.8 million from N723.9 million in Q1 2019, indicating a growth of 26.08%.

Profit after tax grew by 26.08% to settle at N638.9 million from N506.75 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The earnings per share of the firm stands at 34 kobo, up by 26% when compared to the earnings per share of 27 kobo reported in the first quarter of 2019.

With reference to the share price of N6.30, the P.E ratio of Cadbury Nigeria Plc stands at 18.53x with earnings yield of 5.4%