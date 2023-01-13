Dangote Refinery to be commissioned by Buhari on January 24

President Muhammadu Buhari will on January 24 officially commission the Dangote Oil Refinery, the largest vertically integrated petrochemical complex in the world.

The refinery, which is situated in Lagos’ Lekki Free Zone, is owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest and is estimated to have cost 19 billion, with a daily processing capacity of 540,000 barrels of Nigerian crude oil.

The refinery is anticipated to supply all of Nigeria’s needs for refined products, with a surplus left over for export, opening up a market for $11 billion in petroleum products from Nigeria per year.

Additionally, the facility will produce 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas, 65 million litres of premium motor spirits (petrol), 15 million litres of diesel, and 4 million metric tonnes of jet fuel each day.

The Dangote Refinery will be responsible for more than half of Africa’s future refining increases, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.