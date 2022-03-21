Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday, commission the Dangote Group’s fertilizer plant at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The president’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced the development via a twitter post on Monday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, tomorrow in Lagos will commission The Dangote Group’s Fertilizer Plant, the Plant is located in Lekki district and has a capacity of 3 million tons a year of urea and ammonia, making it the world’s biggest. #PMBInLagos,” he wrote.

Programme for the event is contained in a memo from the from the presidency earlier seen by our correspondent.

According to the programme, Buhari is billed to arrive the venue at 10:10 am for the commissioning.