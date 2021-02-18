President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday said the appointment is for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from 19th February, 2021.

Until his appointment, Dr Orji was the Agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

The new Executive Secretary began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where he managed several donor-funded projects.

He holds an MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

NEITI was established in 2004 as the key Anti-Corruption Agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties”, the statement added.