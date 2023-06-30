Mallam Garba Shehu, former presidential spokesperson, has noted that his principal, Muhammadu Buhari never asked his successor, Bola Tinubu, not to investigate officials who served during his eight-year tenure.

Shehu, in a statement issued on Thursday, described as fake news and nothing more, recent reports circulating in social media that such requests were made by former President Buhari at a recent meeting between him and President Tinubu.

Shehu stressed that no other person was at the meeting between the duo and there was no formal report of their discussions.

He added that his former principal, Buhari decided to relocate from Nigeria to United Kingdom due to visits by individuals to his country home in Daura, Katsina state.

Shehu further said it is the wish of former President to allow President Tinubu to have conducive atmosphere under which he can deliver on the electoral promises he promised Nigerians.

“If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government,” he said.

“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more.

“Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

“As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made”.