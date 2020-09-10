President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Limited, as he receives Forbes Best of Africa Award, on September 11 in New York, U.S.A.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the president, this is one attestation again that Nigeria has a surfeit of illustrious professionals in all spheres of endeavour, “who can hold their own in any part of the world.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

Buhari urged Adeduntan to always hoist the flag of the country proudly, and tell the true Nigerian story to his colleagues and counterparts the world over. (NAN)