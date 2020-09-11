BY EMEKA EJERE

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria Limited Dr. Adesola Adeduntan (FCA) as he receives his Forbes Award.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abujsa on Thursday.

Dr Adeduntan will on Friday be receiving the Forbes Best of Africa Award, in New York City, United States of America.

The President noted that this is one attestation again that Nigeria has a surfeit of illustrious professionals in all spheres of endeavour, “who can hold their own in any part of the world.”

The Forbes Best of Africa Award is for business personalities with record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

President Buhari urges Dr. Adeduntan to always hoist the flag of the country proudly, and tell the true Nigerian story to his colleagues and counterparts the world over.