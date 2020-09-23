Nigeria’s federal government has approved the sum of $1,959,744,723.71 for the construction of a rail line that will link Nigeria to Niger Republic.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Chibuike Amaechi, minister of transportation told state house correspondents at the end of the meeting that the sum approved for the development of the proposed rail line linking Kano-Dutse-Katsina-Jibia and to Maradi in Niger Republic is inclusive of Value Added Tax.

The minister said apart from that, the council also approved the award of a contract worth N3.049 bilion for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of one railway crane for the purposes of clearing rail tracks in situations of accidents.