OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

Ahmed Audi, according to a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press & Public Relations, Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Honourable Minister, “emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.”

President Buhari, according to the statement, also nominated Haliru Nababa, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.