BUA Group has signed an agreement with CIMC ENRIC, a global leader in the energy equipment industry, in partnership with Axxela, to establish a 700-ton-per-day mini LNG project in Nigeria

This strategic agreement which marks a significant milestone in BUA Group’s expansion into the energy sector took place on Monday, at the BUA Group headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said the BUA Group remains dedicated to utilising cleaner, energy-efficient sources for its operations across Nigeria in line with its short to long-term ESG commitments and sustainability initiatives.

He added that whilst BUA already utilizes gas as a major energy source across its over 1,000MW captive power plants for its operations across Nigeria, the mini LNG project upon completion, will enhance the all-year availability of cleaner energy and support BUA Group’s growing industrial power demands.

“We are excited about the prospects of this project and look forward to a fruitful collaboration with CIMC ENRIC and Axxela,” he added.