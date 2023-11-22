BUA Group donates N1bn entrepreneurship centre to University of Maiduguri

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has donated over N1bn International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, to the University of Maiduguri.

Built by his personal foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa, the handing over of the project was done at the 24th Combined Convocation of the varsity, where he also received an honorary degree in recognition of his significant contributions to national development, education and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Mr Rabiu emphasised the centre’s role as more than just a physical structure. He said that he had envisioned it as an innovative hub of ideas, creativity, and practical entrepreneurship.

The billionaire stated thus: “In a world where economies are rapidly evolving and Nigeria strides towards renewed hope, centres like this are vital for development. They are the platforms for nurturing our future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. We must not just learn; we must act.”