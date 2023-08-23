Britney Spears, Sam Asghari to share dogs amid divorce battle

Britney Spears, 41, American singer, and Sam Asghari, 29-year-old Iranian-American model husband, have agreed to share the custody of their dogs in the wake of their divorce.

Spears who reportedly feared her estranged spouse may attempt to seize ownership of their two dogs, has mutually agreed to split up their adopted pooches.

Daily Mail reports that Sam now has full custody of a Doberman named Porsha, which he gifted Britney in October 2021 with the intention of training it to ‘protect’ her.

Spears on her part, gets to keep the Australian Shepherd named Sawyer that the couple adopted in March during a trip to Maui.

Amidst their divorce, Sam and Britney are said to be happy with the custody agreement and arrangement.

The model filed for divorce from the singer in July for irreconcilable differences after one year of marriage and five years together.

Sam requested that Britney pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees.

A closed source to the family revealed that Britney’s hired famous Hollywood divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, is confident to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth, but their beloved pups could be at greater risk.

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs.

“But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui,” the source said.

Reports had emerged that Asghari Is divorcing Spears for a reason related to her conservatorship

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told the outlet, “Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him.”

They continued, “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

A second source revealed to ET, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.” They added, “Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn’t necessarily handle that. Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again.”

While Spears was battling her father Jamie Spears in court to have the conservatorship ended in 2021, another source told ET, “[Asghari] feels like Jamie is far too controlling and adds a layer of trouble to [Asghari and Britney’s] relationship. In Sam’s eyes, there are far too many restrictions.”

The “Circus” singer’s conservatorship was officially dissolved on November 12, 2021, and Spears and Asghari married a few months later on June 9, 2022. A little over a year later, Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2022.

In a statement shared on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”