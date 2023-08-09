British royal family expunges Prince Harry’s title from website

The ‘His Royal Highness’ title of Prince Harry, a member of the British Royal Family, has been removed from the Royal Family Website.

Harry, the Sussexes had in 2020, stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family and it was agreed after then that he would lose the title in the Megxit agreement.

An official statement from the palace announced that Meghan and Harry would give up their HRH titles, GBNews reported on Tuesday.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the statement said.

However, the HRH title has finally been removed from his profile on the Royal Family website.

Harry’s position on the Royal Family landing page has been lowered to the bottom of the list, followed by Prince Andrew.

Other updates on the royal website include Clarence House and Kensington Palace to reflect the King and Queen’s new titles who were referred to as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate and William’s titles have now been changed to the Prince and Princess of Wales from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.