Brighton plots move for Wilfred Ndidi in January

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering the of Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi when the January transfer window opens, at they look to bolster their midfield.

The Nigerian is enjoying life in the English Championship playing under manager Enzo Maresca, but is yet to sign a new deal at Leicester City and could from January 1, 2024, agree to join another club on a free transfer next summer.

According to football transfer expert, Ekrem Konur, Brighton are planning a move for the defensive midfielder, who has been flourishing in his new No.8 role at Leicester City.

The Nigerian midfielder had an assist and won the Player of The Match award after posting an outstanding performance in Leicester’s 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers last Sunday to extend the Foxes lead at the top of the Championship table.

He was linked with another Premier League outfit, Nottingham Forest, on a deadline of the last summer transfer window but the deal fell through after the Tricky Trees completed a deal for Ibrahim Sangare instead.

Reacting to Ndidi’s future at the club, Maresca said extending deals for the other members of the squad is “not a priority.”

When asked if contracts were in the offing, Maresca said at a press conference on Wednesday, “No. At this moment, we are focused on our season, our games. We have time to see it and decide. In this moment, the priority is not that.”

Players whose contracts expire next summer are Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton, Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet and Alex Smithies.

Ndidi has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 249 appearances for Leicester City.