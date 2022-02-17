A fire incident at Lagos campus of Nigerian Law School, located on Ozumba Mbadiwe street, Victoria Island triggered a stampede on Thursday morning.

Witnesses said the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, started at 10 pm from the first floor of the 5-story building hostel housing the about 1500 law graduates on the Lagos campus.

The fire was however contained when hostel security officials put off the main electrical server switch before the arrival of Fire Service some minutes later.

The injured students are currently receiving medical attention at the school’s clinic.

It was gathered that apart from one big electric cable, no tangible property was destroyed as nothing was close to the place where the fire started from.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!