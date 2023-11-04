A private jet conveying the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, crash-landed at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday night.

The HS25 aircraft operated by Flint Aero had the minister and some of his aides onboard.

It was gathered that the aircraft departed Abuja Airport for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at about 6:41pm and crash-landed into the bush during an effort to land at about 7:21pm close to the airport runway in Ibadan.

A source said the pilot of the aircraft was cleared for landing before the incident, adding that all persons on board and crew members were, however, safely evacuated.

The souce added that the aircraft was substantially damaged.