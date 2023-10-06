BREAKING: Police name prime suspect in Mohbad's death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has named Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, an auxiliary nurse who gave late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad, injection as the prime suspect in his death.

Owohunwa noted that late singer began vomiting and developed goosebumps after he was injected three times by the nurse on September 12, 2023.

The Lagos CP disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday at the state Command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

Owohunwa was giving preliminary reports of investigation conducted by the police team to unravel the circumstance that led to the death of Mohbad.

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said.

According to him, those interrogated include Mohbad’s father, mother, sisters, brother, wife and manager among several others.

The CP said Mohbad was brought in dead to the hospital, and he was certified dead by doctors on duty on September 12.

According to the CP, the nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who was invited by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, to inject the singer at his residence, administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

“Mohbad began vomiting and developed goosebumps after the injections,” Owohunwa said.

Details later…