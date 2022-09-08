BREAKING: PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on Iyorchia Ayu

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has passed a vote of confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC).

The confidence vote was passed on Thursday, at the ongoing NEC meeting of the party in Abuja, and comes amid push for his resignation by the camp of Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor.

House minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu moved the motion for the vote of confidence and was seconded by Kola Balogun.

Adolphus Wabara, former senate president who was appointed acting BoT chairman, put the motion to voice vote and members answered in the affirmative.

