OBINNA EZUGWU

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has won Orhionmwon local government with 13,445 votes ahead of his key challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu who got 10,458 votes.

Orhionmwon is the Ize-Iyamu’s local government and the 17th local government to be announced at the ongoing collation of results of the Edo State governorship election at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin.

There had been controversy over the Orhionmwon results following the sudden disappearance of the returning officer for the local government.

With the results of 17 out of 18 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 295,296 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 212, 983 votes

The results below:

1. Akoko Edo

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

2. Etsako East

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

3. Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

4. Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

5. Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

6. Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

7. Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

8. Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

9. Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

10. Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

11. Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

12. Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

13. Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

14. Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

15. Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

16. Etsako Central

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478

17. Orhionmwon

APC -10,458

PDP – 13,445