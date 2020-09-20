OBINNA EZUGWU
The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has won Orhionmwon local government with 13,445 votes ahead of his key challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu who got 10,458 votes.
Orhionmwon is the Ize-Iyamu’s local government and the 17th local government to be announced at the ongoing collation of results of the Edo State governorship election at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin.
There had been controversy over the Orhionmwon results following the sudden disappearance of the returning officer for the local government.
With the results of 17 out of 18 local governments already announced, Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate has 295,296 votes while Ize-Iyamu has 212, 983 votes
The results below:
1. Akoko Edo
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
2. Etsako East
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
3. Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
4. Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
5. Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
6. Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
7. Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
8. Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
9. Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
10. Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
11. Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
12. Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
13. Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
14. Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
15. Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
16. Etsako Central
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478
17. Orhionmwon
APC -10,458
PDP – 13,445