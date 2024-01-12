BREAKING: Kano governor, Abba Yusuf wins at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, validated the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf in the last Kano state governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as governor of the state.

The court had reserved judgment after hearing the appeals on December 21, 2023.

Recall that in September, the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal sacked Yusuf as governor of the state.

The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the 1,019,602 recorded for Yusuf because the ballot papers were not stamped, signed and dated as required by law.

The tribunal then declared Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the vote.

On November 17, the court of appeal upheld the tribunal’s verdict and added that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP when he contested the election.

