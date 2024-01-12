Connect with us

Headlines Politics

BREAKING: Kano governor, Abba Yusuf wins at the Supreme Court
Advertisement

Business Headlines

Report projects more multinationals to exit Nigeria in 2024

Economy Headlines

We're serious-minded about foreign investments, Gov Otti tells visiting Indonesia ambassador

Headlines Nation

Betta Edu: Forces behind her fall

Headlines Politics

Gen Lagbaja applauds Gov Otti's leadership, says security has improved in Abia

Headlines Politics

Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister's suspension not enough

Business Headlines

CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks

Headlines Politics

JUST IN: S'Court reserves judgment on PDP's appeal to undermine Gov Otti's victory

Economy Headlines

Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 - World Bank

Headlines Interview Politics

Gen. Abubakar's govt responsible for Nigeria's problems – Chekwas Okorie

Headlines

BREAKING: Kano governor, Abba Yusuf wins at the Supreme Court

Published

1 hour ago

on

BREAKING: Kano governor, Abba Yusuf wins at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday, validated the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf in the last Kano state governorship election.

A five-member panel of the apex court held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as governor of the state.

The court had reserved judgment after hearing the appeals on December 21, 2023.

Recall that in September, the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal sacked Yusuf as governor of the state.

Advertisement

The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the 1,019,602 recorded for Yusuf because the ballot papers were not stamped, signed and dated as required by law.

The tribunal then declared Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the vote.

On November 17, the court of appeal upheld the tribunal’s verdict and added that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP when he contested the election.
More subsequently…

 

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *