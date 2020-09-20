OBINNA EZUGWU
The incumbent Governor of Edo State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki won the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.
Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223, 619 votes according to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Having scored the highest number of votes, the INEC returning officer for the election,.. declared Obaseki winner of the polls.
The results below:
1. Akoko Edo
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
2. Etsako East
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
3. Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
4. Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
5. Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
6. Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
7. Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
8. Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
9. Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
10. Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
11. Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
12. Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
13. Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
14. Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
15. Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
16. Etsako Central
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478
17. Orhionmwon
APC -10,458
PDP – 13,445
18. Ovia South West
APC -10,636
PDP – 12,659