BREAKING: Gunmen set soldiers, police officers ablaze in Imo

No fewer than eight security operatives, including soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reportedly been killed and set ablaze by gunmen in Imo State.

The incident which happened on Tuesday morning in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, according to reports, has thrown the area into panic.

The joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks were ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

Punch quoted a security operative who doesn’t want to be mentioned to have said that reinforcement teams had been sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operative.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development but asked for time to get the full details of the incident.

More subsequently…