Gunmen have broken into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted priests among others.

The parish is one of the parishes presided over by Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto,

The gunmen who invaded the church in the early hours of Wednesday, today, to two priests and two others, it was learnt.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

According to him, the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto is under attack and no information has been gotten as to the whereabouts of the abductees.

“As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State,” he said.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”