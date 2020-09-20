The incumbent Governor of Edo State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki has scored highest number of votes in the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.

All the local governments having been announced, Obaseki has beaten his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu with nearly 90,000 votes.

The PDP candidate scored a total of 307,955 to better his APC rival, Ize-Iyamu who polled 223,619 votes according to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The last local government to be announced is Ovia Southwest local government where Obaseki polled 12,659 while Ize-Iyamu had 10,636 votes

INEC is yet to officially announce the winner.

The results below:

1. Akoko Edo

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

2. Etsako East

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

3. Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

4. Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

5. Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

6. Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

7. Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

8. Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

9. Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

10. Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

11. Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

12. Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

13. Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

14. Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

15. Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870

16. Etsako Central

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478

17. Orhionmwon

APC -10,458

PDP – 13,445

18. Ovia South West

APC -10,636

PDP – 12,659