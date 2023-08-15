BREAKING: Federal govt files 20 new charges against Emefiele in Abuja court

The Federal Government has filed 20 charges against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, the government applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended apex bank chief.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

He made his application orally.

But defence counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that because the government was in disobedience of the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The judge had on July 25, admitted Emefiele to a N20million bail on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS rearrested the embattled bank chief after fighting off NCoS officials on the court’s premises.

It was gathered that the government has filed fresh charges against Emefiele in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the day’s proceedings Mr. Abubakar said the fresh charges – with 20 counts – were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

One of the counts accuses Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.