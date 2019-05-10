Breaking: EFCC arrests Naira Marley

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, whose real name is Afeez Fashola.

Business Hallmark gathered that the fast-rising singer is currently being questioned at the EFFC office in Lagos.

Although the reason behind the arrest of the “it’s a goal” is yet to be made public, it might not be unconnected with his statements on social media glorifying internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.

Prior to this arrest which may be connected to being a “Yahoo boy,” coincidentally, Naira Marley released the official video of his hit track, ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’ featuring Zlatan on Thursday.

In his last Instagram live session, he urged Nigerians to pray for Yahoo boys, saying that they are the reason the common man survives.

He said: “All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it’s the government that is making the money go round?”

The video went viral and brought about mixed reactions. Many described Marley as a disgrace and bad example to the Nigerian youth.

As expected, some others supported his claims, saying internet fraud is the reason money reaches the man on the street.

The EFCC spokesperson could not be reached at the time of filing this report, but a source at the agency confirmed the arrest.