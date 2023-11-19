BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Plateau gov, declares APC winner

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Caleb Mutfwang as the Governor of Plateau State

The appellate court led by Justice Okong Abang, in a unanimous judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his Certificate of Return and give it to the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos had earlier dismissed Nentawe’s petition challenging Mutwang’s declaration as the duly elected governor of the state

However, the appeal court on Sunday ruled that, “The tribunal was in error when it said the appellants lacked the right to contest the conduct of the election.

“Tribunal was hard on the appellant when it likened the appellant to one crying more than the bereaved.

“If the appellant finds his neighbour with a goat that doesn’t belong to him, there is nothing wrong if he complains or raises the alarm.”

Details subsequently…