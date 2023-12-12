A fatal accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday, has claimed 10 passengers, while seven others sustained injuries.

Two vehicles crashed around 5am.

The accident occurred around the Kara Turning, towards the Interchange area of the highway.

Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Ogun State who gave update on the incident said the two vehicles were an ash-coloured Toyota Haice Bus with number plate, FKY898YF; and an orange-coloured Iveco Truck Tipper.

She said a total of 18 male adults were involved in the crash who cause was suspected to be excessive speed.

The bus lost control and rammed into the tipper that was about negotiating the turning.

“The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention while the dead bodies were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu,” Okpe said.

“The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga was pained over the fatal crash that could be avoided if necessary caution was put in place.

“He also emphasized that drivers should endeavour to take a 15 minutes rest for every four-hour drive because fatigue has been a major cause of road traffic crash.”