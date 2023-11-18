Some Nigerians on social media platforms, X, formerly known as Twitter, have shaded disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, after she advised singles to be weary of who they fall in love with.

DJ Cuppy who recently lamented her current relationship status with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, her ex-fiance, advised singles to be careful who they fall in love with, noting that the worst prison in the world as a home without peace.

“The worst prison in the world is home without peace. Be careful who you fall in love with,” she wrote on Friday.

Cuppy and Taylor parted ways in July, barely seven months after their engagement.

Recently, she regretted that despite all they once shared, they have now become “strangers.”

Meanwhile, following her advice, some commentators made reference to her experience, noting that she’s become a relationship expert after being served “breakfast.”

“Dj turned relationship counsellor….. breakfast is real oh,” wrote Collins, @CAnochiwa

Another user, @MACJERK200, said “Is like this one don chop breakfast”

On his part, Basher W, @WBasher19572 noted that, “Despite the money she still can’t find luv what a life.”