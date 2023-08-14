Branch closures, deplorable state worries Ecobank customers

By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA

Banking operations at the branches Ecobank Nigeria in Lagos and other states across the country are being overstretched following the recent closure of some branches of the bank by its management, Business Hallmark findings have revealed.

According to BH investigation, the closure of many branches of the bank within the Lagos metropolis is forcing many worried customers to travel as far as five to 10 kilometres in search of other branches open for business.

The bank, it would be recalled, had in March 2017, announced the decision to shut down 74 of its branches, explaining that the shut branches would be merged with others.

According to the former Managing Director of the bank at the period, Charles Kie, the management hoped to shift its activities to digital channels, thereby reducing the need to visit physical locations.

“After a detailed analysis of the physical network of branches needed to serve our customers, the decision was made by the Ecobank Nigeria board, and approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, to optimise 74 out of its 479 branches.

“We are deploying staff and other resources from the merged branches to other ongoing projects, while also strengthening the existing branches to make them more resourceful and up to speed in their daily activities,” the former MD had stated in 2017.

However, the bank failed to name the affected banks, therefore throwing many customers into confusion.

Some of the bank’s customers, who spoke to our correspondent on the development, expressed fear of a possible collapse of the bank, wondering why many of its branches, which are under keys and padlocks are in a state of abandonment and disrepair.

One of the customers, while speaking with BH, complained that due to the closure of branches close to him, he now has to commute to Ogba from his Obawole residence to transact financial services.

“I live in Obawole Inside. Before now, I used to visit the branch of Ecobank at College Road to transact business.

“But since the branch was shut, I now commute between the Ogba branch, opposite WAEC office or the one at Ojobu Berger.

“The stress is too much. I beg the bank to urgently do something about it, or some of us will transfer our accounts to banks with branches close to us”, advised Gbenga Ogunlana.

Ogunlana also complained about the poor conditions of some of the shut branches, advising the Ecobank management to either reopen them or put them in the market.

“Though, I am aware that the bank announced the closure of several of its branches some years back, the deplorable conditions the shut branches are presently sends negative signals to some of its customers, especially those that are not too literate.

“There had been occasions, where I received calls from concerned relatives and friends to quickly go and close my account in the bank as it is about to close down.

“They cited the inability of the bank to properly maintain its branches as the reason for their concerns.

“If not that I know better. I would have reasoned the same way too. I beg the bank to urgently do something about it as the branches are irritants to the eyes and do not represent them well”, Ogunlana advised.

Also speaking, a customer of the bank living on Oyemekun Road, off College Road in Ogba, Isaac Clement, bemoaned the absence of the bank’s branches in the area.

According to him, since the branch of the bank on College Road closed down, he now visit the branches at Fagba on Iju Road or the Ogba branch on Ijaiye Road.

“I didn’t see it as a burden until the removal of fuel subsidy and the rise in the cost of transportation. Before now, I used to spend between N100 and N200 to move down to either Ogba or Fagba. But now, I spend about N400 to N500 to just drop a check or transact a small business”, Clement declared.

He further appealed to other banks to set up branches in the axis in order to ameliorate the plight of the banking public living in the area.

“Apart from the Access and Zenith Bank branches on College Road, there is no other bank branches we can visit. Many of us, who are not banking with these banks normally travel several kilometres outside our domain in order to access our bank branches”, he lamented.

BH checks revealed that the situation is not peculiar to Ogba, Ojodu and its environs alone, but cuts across Lagos State.

Visits to some of the shut branches showed that the once majestic edifices are now in deplorable conditions, with the exception of few that had been sold out to new owners like eateries.

While the Ecobank branch on College Road, Ogba, is now occupied by an eatery and is wearing a new look, the Ojodu branch opposite the FRSC office is in a bad state.

Worst hit is the bank’s branch opposite Ikeja Under Bridge on Awolowo Road. The structure is an eyesore. Many of the glasses that adorned the front facade of the once imperial building are shattered while the lobby to the entrance hall had been taken over by motor park touts and road side sellers.

The situation is the same all over Lagos and other parts of the country, with reports confirming the shutting down of several Ecobank branches.

For instance, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, only one branch of the bank is opened to customers after the closure of the Wurukum and the old GRA branches.

Also, the Gboko branch of the branch is closed down, with customers needing to travel to nearby towns to transact business.

Meanwhile, the closure of several of the bank’s branches, findings revealed, is stretching the facilities and staff in the branches opened for business.

At the Ajala branch of the branch located on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday, August 11, a long queue of customers waiting to be attended to was sighted by our correspondent.

Some of the customers, who spoke on their plight, complained that they had been on the queue for over one hour and still waiting to be attended to.

A senior official in the branch, who spoke to this writer on the development, complained bitterly that the situation had become a trend and that his staff are overstretched and burnt out.

“You can see what we normally go though? It is even worse at our ATM stand as customers used to storm them as early as 6.00am to make withdrawals.

However, a staff of the company allayed the fears of its worried customers, assuring them that the bank is in good health.

According to him, the closure of some branches has nothing to do with rumoured financial distress, but as a result of technological advancement in the banking sector.

“With the advent of new technology like POS (Point of Sale) platforms, online banking and bank apps, it is needless keeping unutilised branches”, he argued.