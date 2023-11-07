Heavy rainfall is expected today (November 7) in Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba and 11 other states, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned residents.

The agency added that there are chances of extremely high temperatures in some northern states in the next three days and very strong winds in 13 states.

The alert is contained in the Multi-Hazard Impact-Based Weather Forecast Bulletin issued yesterday night, covering Tuesday till Thursday.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, and Cross River States on Tuesday (0000 – 2359hrs).

“Low to moderate rainfall is also expected over parts of Kaduna, the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Anambra, Kogi, Benue, Ebonyi, Oyo and Adamawa states.

“There are good chances of moderate to heavy rainfall anticipated on Wednesday (0000 – 2359hrs) over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Cross River, Abia, and Akwa Ibom states.

“Low to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated on Thursday (0000 – 2359hrs), over parts of Benue, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Taraba States.

“Low to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Kaduna, the FCT, Nasarawa, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Edo and Ebonyi State”, the NiMet bulletin on the rainfall pattern stated.

For temperature, the bulletin stated: “During this day (0000 – 2359hrs Tuesday), there are good chances of extremely-high temperatures (top one per cent) over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states.

“Good chances of very-high temperatures (top three per cent) are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and Plateau States.

“Elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards.

“On Wednesday (0000 – 2359hrs), there are high chances of extremely-high temperatures (top one per cent) over parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Niger States.

“There are good chances of very high temperatures (top three per cent) over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, the FCT, Zamfara, Taraba and Plateau states.

“Elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards

“Parts of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states have good chances of extremely-high temperatures (top one per cent) on the third day (0000 – 2359hrs Wednesday).

“There are also good chances of Very High-temperatures (top three per cent) expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kwara, the FCT, Plateau, Taraba and Lagos States.

“Elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards”.

For the wind pattern, NiMet stated that in the next two days, there are high chances of very strong winds that may affect parts of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kwara, Kogi, Enugu and Benue states.

The agency added that parts of Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, and Cross River states would experience moderate risk of hazards due to strong winds.